Footy fans back at full stadiums - what was it like?

After 18 months of empty seats and quiet stadiums, full crowds were back inside Premier League grounds this weekend for the start of the new season.

Social distancing rules at sporting venues were lifted after the easing of Covid restrictions in England on 19 July.

On Saturday 14 August, Old Trafford in Manchester saw the biggest football crowd since March 2020, as nearly 73,000 people watched Manchester United beat Leeds United 5-1.

Newsround caught up with fans, Alex, Alice, Austin, Harrison and Zayaan, to find out what it was like being back.