Who are the Taliban and what's happening in Afghanistan?

Getty Images Taliban fighters - the group is fighting to regain control of Afghanistan

You might have been hearing lots lately about Afghanistan and a group called the Taliban.

Afghanistan is a country in South Asia that has been caught in war and fighting for decades.

The Taliban are a military group that are fighting for power in the country.

It's a battle that has cost lots of lives and caused lots of destruction.

Now, many world leaders are worried about the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan after a recent outbreak of fighting.

But why has this happened? Read our guide to find out.

Who are the Taliban?

Getty Images Taliban fighters have been fighting in Afghanistan for decades

The Taliban is an extreme Islamic group, which ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

They say they are followers of Islam, but their beliefs are much more extreme than those of the majority of Muslims.

They are fighting because they want their leaders to be in charge of Afghanistan again, and they want to enforce their own strict version of Sharia, or Islamic law.

When the Taliban leaders were in control, they banned many things, including education for girls, television, music and cinema.

Men were made to grow beards and women had to wear burkas, which is a one-piece veil that covers the face and body

The Taliban's strict laws and extreme punishments made them unpopular with other countries.

People living under Taliban control could be punished very harshly for breaking their rules. They have been accused of various human rights and cultural abuses.

Why has there been a war in Afghanistan?

The 9/11 attacks in America led to the invasion of Afghanistan by US-led forces

In September 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks that happened in New York and Washington in America.

The United States believed that a group called al-Qaeda, and its leader Osama Bin Laden, were responsible for the attacks.

Bin Laden was thought to be hiding in Afghanistan, under the protection of the Taliban.

There was a lot of international pressure on the Afghan leaders to hand over Osama Bin Laden. When the Taliban didn't do this, the United States decided they would use their armed forces.

The US militarily quickly removed the Taliban from power and promised to support democracy in the country. A new Afghan government was put in place.

The US was being supported by Nato (an international organisation which brings together the armies of various countries) and other countries that agreed with it, including the UK. They tried to help the new government build a stable nation.

The Taliban were no longer in control but regrouped in different parts of the country and neighbouring states. They continued to launch attacks against the international forces who remained in Afghanistan.

Many people believed that future peace in Afghanistan could only come if the government negotiated with the Taliban.

In early 2019, the US and the Taliban began peace talks aimed at finding a solution to the 17-year conflict in Afghanistan.

Eventually the US agreed to withdraw its troops and leave power to the new Afghan government.

What's happening now in Afghanistan?

Getty Images A police checkpoint in Kabul - the capital city is on the brink of being taken over by the Taliban

US president Joe Biden announced in April 2021 that all American forces would leave the country by 11 September - exactly two decades after the 9/11 attacks.

The deal did not stop the Taliban. Now, as the US prepares to leave, the group has advanced rapidly across the country - gaining control and power.

Afghan officials are concerned that the government won't be able to resist the Taliban without international support.

In the last week they have moved closer to retaking full control of Afghanistan, with the capital, Kabul, seen as the last key to Taliban power.

On Sunday, it has looked increasingly likely that the Taliban are set to take full control of Kabul.

The US has begun evacuating members of staff from its embassy in Kabul, sending 5,000 troops to help with the operation.

About 600 British troops are being deployed to help the departure of UK nationals and others who are trapped there.

The acting interior minister for the Afghan government has said a peaceful transfer of power to a transitional government is being prepared.

The Taliban has ordered its fighters to refrain from violence and allow safe passage for anyone wanting to leave, as many people try to flee the city.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to recall Parliament from its summer break to discuss the crisis.

As the Taliban regain control of the country after 20 years, many people will worry that this means for the future of Afghanistan and people living there.