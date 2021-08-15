Cave lion: 28,000-year-old cub found frozen in Siberian permafrost

Reuters A cave lion cub was found preserved in Siberia’s permafrost - cave lions have been extinct for thousands of years

Scientists have discovered an astonishingly well-preserved cave lion cub in Siberia.

Cave lions are an ancient big cat species that have been extinct for thousands of years.

The discovery was made in Siberia's permafrost region, and scientists have said the animal would have lived around 28,000 years ago.

The female cub, which has been named Sparta, was found at the Semyuelyakh River in Russia's Yakutia region in 2018.

Reuters Boris, a male cave lion cub, lived and died about 15,000 years before Sparta

A second lion cub, named Boris, was found the year before, according to a study published in the Quaternary science journal.

The cubs were found 15 metres apart but are not only from different litters but were also born thousands of years apart. Boris, a male cub, lived about 43,448 years ago, the study said.

Valery Plotnikov, one of the study's authors, said that Sparta was so well preserved that it still had its fur and skeleton.

"The find itself is unique; there was no other such find in Yakutia," he said.

Did you know... Cave lions are thought to be one of the largest species of lion to have ever lived. Scientists believe the Eurasian cave lion was as much as 10% larger than modern lions today.

The study hopes to learn more about how the ancient animals lived, including things like their diet and behaviour.

Finds like these in Russia's vast Siberian region have started happening more and more.

Climate change is warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the rest of the world and has thawed the ground in some areas long locked in permafrost.