Climate change: July world's hottest month ever

July was the world's hottest month ever recorded, according to a US federal scientific and regulatory agency.
The data shows that the combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 0.93C (1.68F) above the 20th Century average of 15.8C (60.4F).
It is the highest temperature since record-keeping began 142 years ago. The previous record, set in July 2016, was equalled in 2019 and 2020.
Experts believe this is due to the long-term impact of climate change.
In a statement, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said that July's record was a cause for concern.
"In this case, first place is the worst place to be," NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad said.
"This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe."
The combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 0.01C higher than the 2016 record.
In the Northern Hemisphere, land-surface temperature reached an "unprecedented" 1.54C higher than average, surpassing a previous record set in 2012.
The data also showed that July was Asia's hottest month on record, as well as Europe's second hottest after July 2018.
Earlier this week, a report from the United Nations said that climate change is having an "unprecedented" impact on earth.
UN Secretary General António Guterres said that the findings were "a code red for humanity."
"If we combine forces now, we can avert climate catastrophe. But as today's report makes clear, there is no time for delay and no room for excuses," he said.
The authors of the report say that since 1970, global surface temperatures have risen faster than in any other 50-year period over the past 2,000 years.
Your Comments
Join the conversation