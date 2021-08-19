Haiti earthquake: Celebrities show support after quake

Reuters An aerial view of an excavator removing rubble from a destroyed building after Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake

After the hugely damaging earthquake in Haiti, a tropical storm has made getting help to those who need it really difficult.

Now a number of famous faces, including the Prince Harry and Meghan, have shown their support for people affected by the earthquake.

Prince Harry and Meghan released a statement saying: "When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realise it or not... As an international community, it is the decisions we make now - to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet - that will prove our humanity."

The couple's not-for-profit Archewell organisation said it was supporting the emergency response in Haiti with its partner World Central Kitchen.

REUTERS/Toby Melville/Steve Granitz/WireImage Singer Lizzo, Prince Harry and Meghan, and tennis player Naomi Osaka have all shown support for Haiti

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, whose is half Haitian, has also pledged her support for victims.

She posted on social media saying: "Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break. I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti."

Singer Lizzo took to social media too saying she wanted to help bring awareness to issues including the Haiti earthquake and women's rights in Afghanistan. Rapper Cardi B also shared a post online saying she's praying for Haiti.

What's happened in Haiti?

A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti - an island between the Caribbean and North Atlantic oceans - on Saturday causing widespread devastation.

The south-west of the country appears to have suffered the worst of the damage, especially around the city of Les Cayes.

A tropical storm, which brought heavy rains, has also made it more difficult to get help to more remote areas.

The current prime minister, Ariel Henry, declared a month-long state of emergency and also urged people living there to "show solidarity".

At least 2000 people have been killed and thousands more injured, overwhelming hospitals there.

EPA Injured people being helped to get to hospital by charities like Medic Corps

Thousands of people have been left homeless and the United Nations (UN) says about 500,000 children now have limited or no access to shelter, safe water and food.

Some families have slept in the streets or in makeshift tents outside because their homes have been destroyed or are too dangerous to return to.

"Countless Haitian families who have lost everything due to the earthquake are now living literally with their feet in the water due to the flooding," said Bruno Maes, the UN Children's Fund (Unicef) representative in the country.

What is being done to help?

The UN's World Food Programme has said it is working closely with the Haitian authorities to provide assistance to survivors.

The programme's country director for Haiti, Pierre Honnorat, said it was helping hospitals in the badly hit town of Les Cayes and Jeremie with medical supplies, as well as giving out hot meals to patients, their families and medical staff.

The earthquake damaged many roads, so emergency health equipment and staff are being flown in where possible.

Rescue workers have also been using machinery to try to find survivors in the rubble.

Help has been slow to reach rural areas though and many people are still waiting for aid five days on from the quake.

Other countries, such as Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama and Venezuela have also been offering help, by sending food and medical supplies.

How were things before the earthquake?

AFP The US Coast Guard were seen carrying medical supplies to a hospital in Les Cayes

Haiti has been struck by the earthquake at what was already a challenging time for the country - it is dealing with instability caused by its president being killed in July, and an active hurricane season.

Many people already needed assistance with food before the quake struck.

Haiti has been hit by a series of natural disasters in the past, including Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

It is also still recovering from an earthquake in 2010 which caused extensive damage to the country's infrastructure and economy.