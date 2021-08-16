play
Lord of the Rings television series is moving to the UK

Last updated at 05:48
Image from the first series of Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series.Amazon Studios
An image from the new series

A brand new television series inspired by the fantasy world of the Lord of the Rings will now be made in the UK instead of New Zealand.

The show, which has not been given a name yet, will take place a thousand years before the events of Lord of the Rings.

Lord of the Rings is set in the world of Middle-earth - which was inspired by the geography and folklore of the UK.

It will be produced by a company called Amazon Studios.

frodo-catches-the-ringLord of the Rings / New Line Cinema
What is the Lord of the Rings?

The Lord of the Rings was made famous when it was first published as a book series more than 60 years ago.

As a trilogy, it was incredibly popular all over the world and made its author J. R. R. Tolkien a household name.

Its story has been adapted for stage and screen many times over the years.

But the most popular adaptations to date were directed by Peter Jackson. They were a huge success, winning 17 Oscars in total.

What is the Lord of the Rings about?

The books are set in a world called Middle-earth.

A young hobbit called Frodo inherits a magic ring from his uncle Bilbo, but soon discovers that the ring is a powerful but evil object created by a dark lord called Sauron.

He goes on a dangerous journey with his friends to destroy the ring and save the world of Middle-earth.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Your Comments

