Strictly Come Dancing: Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty joins line up

Gold medallist Adam Peaty confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing

Two-time Olympic gold-medallist Adam Peaty is taking part in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The swimmer, who won a gold medal for Great Britain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, made the announcement on social media.

In a message on Twitter, Adam said: "I actually can't believe I'm taking these legs out of the pool and onto the dance floor!"

Adam joins chef Tilly Ramsay from the CBBC show 'The Ramsay Bunch', CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and musician and author Tom Fletcher.

Who are you most excited to see on the dance floor? Let us know in the comments below!