play
Watch Newsround

Strictly Come Dancing: Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty joins line up

Last updated at 13:11
comments
View Comments
adam-peaty-holding-gold-medal-tokyo-2020-olympicsGetty Images
Gold medallist Adam Peaty confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing

Two-time Olympic gold-medallist Adam Peaty is taking part in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The swimmer, who won a gold medal for Great Britain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, made the announcement on social media.

In a message on Twitter, Adam said: "I actually can't believe I'm taking these legs out of the pool and onto the dance floor!"

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Martin meets swimmer Adam Peaty

Adam joins chef Tilly Ramsay from the CBBC show 'The Ramsay Bunch', CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and musician and author Tom Fletcher.

Who are you most excited to see on the dance floor? Let us know in the comments below!

More like this

strictly-come-dancing-logo.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who's in the celebrity line-up this year?

sky brown, laura kenny, simone biles

Tokyo 2020: Tell us your best moment from this year's Olympics

adam-peaty

Tokyo Olympics: Adam Peaty makes history as he wins gold for Team GB

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Momishi Nishiya
play
1:20

Meet the 13-year-old skater who's an Olympic champion

ronaldo neymar, Lukaku

Who is football's priciest player?

comments
11
A man cools off with some water out of a fountain

Italy may have recorded Europe's hottest ever temperature

comments
2
Newsround Home