Covid rules: What are the new changes happening from Monday

From Monday 16 August there will be big changes to Covid restrictions in England and Northern Ireland.

In both countries the news rules mean that people who have had all their vaccines will no longer need to isolate after being in contact with a positive case, unless they test positive too.

The same applies to all under-18s, which means class "bubbles" will no longer need to isolate if there is one positive case.

In Northern Ireland the rule of six will end for pubs and restaurants, higher education colleges can return to learning, and there is no limit on the number of people who can meet in gardens.

But other measures including wearing face coverings and following social distancing of at least 1m indoors will continue.

Danny Lawson Face coverings were introduced when schools returned earlier this year

Secondary school students in Northern Ireland will still have to wear face coverings for the first six weeks of term, while face coverings will also be necessary on public transport, in shops and other settings, unless you are exempt.

A maximum of 10 people from three households can meet indoors in private dwellings, and people are still being advised to work from home where possible

What is the situation in the rest of the UK?

Most Covid restrictions in England were lifted in July.

There are now no limits on how many people can meet and social distancing guidance has been removed (except in some places like hospitals and passport control when entering).

Face coverings are no longer required by law, although the government still "expects and recommends" them in crowded and enclosed spaces.

In Scotland there are no physical distancing rules, no limits on the size of social gatherings, and all venues and businesses can now open.

Face coverings are compulsory on public transport and inside places like shops "for some time to come", and restrictions will remain in schools for the first six weeks of the new term, including 1m physical distancing.

Wales has also brought in an end to self-isolation for fully vaccinated adults, under-18s and vaccine trial participants if it's found they are a close contact of someone with coronavirus.

There are currently no physical distancing rules, no limits on the size of social gatherings, and all venues and businesses can now open.

Anyone who has Covid symptoms or tests positive must self-isolate for 10 days.