Fresh from his exploits at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, gold medallist Galal Yafai has been giving Newsround the lowdown on his amazing achievements.

The Team GB boxer from Birmingham won the gold in the flyweight boxing division.

It was an amazing Olympics for British boxing, as the team went home with six medals. That's the most medals in over 100 years.

He told Shanequa all about it at Media City.