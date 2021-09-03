School uniforms: 'I don't want any kid to feel embarrassed'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Nine-year-old Lydia has set up a school uniform bank with her mum - 'I feel happy that I'm helping other children have a school uniform'

A national children's charity has told Newsround it's "disappointing" that new guidance for schools in England to help make sure uniforms are affordable, won't be in place before the start of this school year.

But The Children's Society, which helped push for the change in the law which came in earlier this year, did say it is a positive step forward.

The new uniform law requires the government to introduce legally binding guidance on the cost of school uniforms - it means schools across the country will have to ensure their uniforms are affordable for all families.

However, the guidance hasn't been published yet and won't be available for schools ahead of this new school year.

So what are the issues around the cost of school uniform and what can be done to help?

How expensive are school uniforms? Children in state maintained schools spent on average £337 per year on school uniform for each secondary school child and £315 per year for each primary school child .

Nearly a quarter (23%) of parents said that the cost of school uniform had meant their child had worn ill-fitting, unclean or incorrect uniform. SOURCE: The Children's Society - The Wrong Blazer Report 2020

What does the new law mean for pupils in England?

The new law should help to make school uniforms much more affordable for all families,

At the moment, some schools ask that parents or guardians buy their children's uniforms from a specific supplier which can be very expensive, particularly for families with more than one child at school.

Every school decides its own rules around uniforms, but under the new law, schools will be required by law to consider guidance which will be published by the government this autumn, to keep the total cost for parents low.

This includes making sure that branded items are kept to a minimum, thinking about more cost-effective ways of branding, such as sew-on logos, and avoiding additional uniform for clubs and extracurricular activities.

We're so glad this law has come in because we've heard of this from families, year after year after year about the stress, especially around September. It is really frustrating that they won't be reaping the benefits yet, however it's also so positive that it will be changing. Azmina Siddique , The Children's Society

Azmina Siddique, policy manager for The Children's Society, said: "I completely understand the frustration of parents who aren't going to benefit from the change in the law this September and I'll be honest, we really hoped for that too, but these things do take time."

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "We want to ensure school uniforms are affordable for all families. This new law will help to save families money and ensure that uniform cost is never a barrier for attending school.

"Following the passing of a new Bill, we are working with schools, parent groups and others and will publish guidance for schools on uniform costs in the autumn."

Some families have told us about how the cost of the uniform might have an impact on which school their child goes to, they might not send them to a school where the uniform is too expensive. We've also heard of children being bullied sometimes if they've gone into school wearing the wrong uniform because their parents couldn't afford the right one and we've also heard of children being sent home from school or excluded from lessons, so they miss out on their education. Azmina Siddique , The Children's Society

'My mum gets very stressed when buying new uniforms for me and my sibling'

One mum, who set up her own uniform appeal in 2019 asking for donations, told Newsround that "she can relate to how many families across the UK are struggling to pay for school uniforms on top of perhaps losing their jobs etc due to Covid."

Her 13-year-old daughter said: "My mum calculated the costs the other day and said it's over £200 per child. My mum is disabled and receives disability benefit so she gets a school uniform voucher, but she hasn't received our vouchers yet, so is having to buy all the stuff herself.

"My school blazer is £36 and rugby shirt is £21. Plus I need new trainers, shoes, PE bag, shin pads, gum shield etc. I don't like seeing my mum stressed."

Her brother is 11 years old. He added: "I know that my mum has been getting upset this month with buying our uniforms...Some of my friend's said their parents are feeling stressed too, especially as lockdown has been tough for many people."

I don't understand why school uniforms have to be so expensive? My mum gets very stressed when buying new uniforms for me and my sibling. 13-year-old girl

What can be done to help families struggling to afford school uniforms?

WATCH: Children's charity wants more kids to help start pre-loved uniform projects

The new law for England also includes measures encouraging second-hand uniforms.

This is something which is already happening across the UK, with schools, charities, parent groups and churches running their own projects such as school uniform banks or exchanges.

They're all about re-using uniforms which might not be needed or wanted any more. People and businesses can also donate brand new uniforms.

These can then be given to families and children who need them for free or at a much cheaper price. Some people might also be able swap uniforms they no longer need, for clothing they do need.

Newsround contacted a sample of over 30 individuals, groups, organisations and charities which run projects across the UK.

Of those who responded, five told us that they'd given out more uniforms and essentials this year.

The Uniform Exchange in Kirklees told us it was "overwhelmed" and that it was "up 150-200% on the last two years", while, a uniform bank in Edinburgh said in 2019 they provided 1009 packs of new uniform, 1278 in 2020 and already so far in 2021, 1093 packs have been given out.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What is a school uniform bank?

Maria Quaife is the Chief Executive of the charity S.M.I.L.E London and Essex. This is the fourth year that she has run a free school uniform shop for families who are struggling with the cost of uniforms.

She told Newsround: "The 2021 uniform appeal has seen a large increase of families being referred to our services. We have currently distributed full school uniforms to over 700 children which is up by 70% from last year."

The rise in demand is put down to different factors, for example the number of children already living in poverty before the pandemic, as well as the impact of the pandemic on families. It could also be because more people know about their local uniform bank.

Other projects and banks told us this was their first year so couldn't compare demand to previous years.

The Leeds School Uniform Exchange was launched last summer in partnership with Zero Waste Leeds - a project looking at ways to help people reduce the amount they waste.

They told Newsround "it's grown from nothing to over 100 exchanges (mostly Facebook groups, plus some exchanges run by local community groups) in 12 months".

A handful of projects told Newsround they hadn't been able to run like they normally would because of the pandemic.

'I feel happy that I'm helping other children have a school uniform'

Lydia is 9 years old and has spent much of her summer helping her mum Jane set up a school uniform bank.

Lydia says people have donated all sorts of items, from school socks to PE kits, trousers, coats and even lunch boxes.

Not only does it mean children whose parents might not be able to afford a uniform, can get a new one, but it's also good for the environment as uniforms are re-used rather than thrown away.

Lydia said: "It's very important to feel good when you're going in to school. When I put on my school uniform I feel smart, included and confident. If I didn't have a school uniform I might feel a bit embarrassed because all the other kids might be asking why you haven't got your school uniform on. I don't want anyone to feel that way."

I feel happy that I'm helping other children have a uniform so they won't be embarrassed. Lydia

Charlotte is 11 years old and helped out at a new uniform bank set up this summer at her local church in York.

She told us: "I think that having 'recycled' uniform is a good idea because it's not being wasted. It's free too, which means that families that may be struggling don't have to worry about the cost. It was amazing to be a part of something that will help so many."

Phil Robertson is the headteacher at Kirskstall Valley Primary school in Leeds. He has this advice for pupils across the UK: "Always talk to a trusted adult for support. There are very often ways that schools can help families.

"Also, if you feel brave enough, respectfully challenge the uniform policy at your school by talking to your headteacher, form tutor/rep or school councillor about alternatives. Who knows, perhaps you could encourage a uniform exchange to be started at your school which would help the costs for families and reduce the environmental impact of the school uniform industry."

What help is there in the rest of the UK?

Expensive school uniforms isn't just an issue for pupils and families in England, but there are slightly different rules across the UK.

In England, depending on where you live some families might be able to get a grant to help pay for school uniforms. Grants are also available in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

School uniform grants in Northern Ireland are available for "low income families with children in primary, post primary and special schools" to help with the cost of buying a full uniform. Work is already underway to review the rules around who can get these grants "to support the most vulnerable children in our society".

A Welsh Government spokesperson told Newsround: "We have lots in place to support families who might struggle with the cost of school uniforms.

"For example, the PDG Access Grant is a scheme that gives families up to £200, to help them with the cost of items such as school uniforms and sports kits, and more recently IT equipment.

"We also have guidance available to make sure schools do their best to keep the cost of school uniforms down for families."

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: "We believe every child in Scotland should be able to attend school feeling comfortable, confident and ready to learn.

"Together with our local authority partners we continue to jointly fund a minimum School Clothing Grant which has now increased to £120 for every eligible primary school pupil, and £150 for secondary pupils - benefitting around 120,000 children and young people each year."

There are also calls for a similar law to the one in England, to be brought in in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland's Department for Education said that school uniform policies are decided by individual schools but that the department had issued guidance advising "schools should ensure that their school uniform policy is fair and reasonable, in practical and financial terms".

They added: "The guidance advises schools to ensure that items are available 'off the peg' from a number of retail outlets so that the school uniform does not become a barrier for children from low income families attending the school."