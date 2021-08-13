London-sized iceberg causing problems in Antarctic!
A giant iceberg the size of greater London is causing trouble for scientists hoping to return to the British Antarctic Survey.
Some of the world's most important science on climate change takes place at this research base in Antarctica.
The iceberg has been making its way to the researcher's base and the team was hoping it would shift some unstable ice close to their base.
Watch the video to find out why the massive iceberg is causing trouble for researchers returning to work.