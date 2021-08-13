NSPCC: Childline has supported 5,000 young people dealing with body image and eating issues since last April

Getty Images 74% of Childline's counselling sessions last year were with girls

The NSPCC's Childline service has delivered nearly 5,000 counselling sessions to help young people deal with eating disorders and body image issues since April last year, according to new data from the charity.

Of the 4,986 counselling sessions that took place, around half were delivered to children aged 12-15 and almost a third were with young people aged 16-18.

Just under three quarters (74%) of the sessions were with girls, 4% were with boys and for 22% of those who received counselling, their gender wasn't disclosed.

Help and advice from BBC Own it Be Body Kind

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch Being Me, a Newsround special

Over the last year, Childline's volunteers have heard about the struggles and anxieties children and young people's have faced because of the coronavirus pandemic, including dealing with lockdowns, school closures and being separated from family and friends.

The big changes to many people's lives also brought about difficulties for those struggling with their body image, and those dealing with eating disorders.

We must do more to promote positive beauty standards that allow all young people to be confident and comfortable in themselves Will Blewitt , NSPCC's Young People's Board for Change

Some children found themselves eating more during the lockdowns because of the disruption to their normal routines.

Others struggled to maintain a sense of control over their eating or body image problems, with reduced contact with services like eating disorder clinics, therapists and social workers having a big impact on this.

Childline's tips on what to do if you need support If you're struggling with your eating and/or body image, talk to a trusted adult who can support you If you don't have a trusted adult you feel you can turn to, or if you're looking for further support, you can contact Childline by calling on 0800 1111 or online on childline.org.uk No worry is ever to small, so don't be afraid to seek out help if you need it

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Childline: How do I get in contact and what can they do?

"At Childline, we know that the challenges posed by the pandemic turned children's lives upside down," said Alex Gray who is the Service Head of Childline.

"For many children and young people struggling with their body image, these challenges made things even more difficult for them with disruption in routines and a loss of wider contact leaving many feeling unable to cope.

"As we move out of the pandemic, and as we enter the summer holiday season, which can often be a challenging time for children struggling with their body image, it's important they know where they can turn for help and support."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Anxiety: Five top tips to tackle it

Help and advice

If you're struggling with your eating, body image, or if you're dealing with another issue which you're concerned about, there's lots of support out there so you can get the help you need.

Speak to an adult you trust, like a parent, guardian or a teacher.

You can also contact Childline on 0800 1111 for free at any time.

Childline is run by the NSPCC.