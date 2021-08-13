Jesy Nelson: Singer says she's 'finally' making the music she wants to

Jesy said this is the music she's always wanted to make

Jesy Nelson has teased her fans by sharing the first glimpse of her new solo song.

Jesy quit Little Mix last year and has now told fans she's embarking on a new chapter in which she's making music that "no-one is going to expect".

The former Little Mix star had recently wiped her Instagram, deleting all of her old posts.

Now, she has posted a 41-second clip teasing her new solo material.

Jesy Nelson / Instagram The singer says she's 'finally' making the music she wants to

In the video, Jesy says: "For me, this is the music I've always wanted to make.

"I don't think that anyone is going to expect this. This is the new chapter for me."

The stylish video then shows what looks like some behind-the-scenes clips of Jesy recording her new music, learning choreography, and possibly shooting her new music video.

Smiling with her dancers she says: "If you genuinely believe something enough and you want it to happen, you can make it happen - you can manifest it."

The video ends with a loading bar suggesting Jesy's new music is ready to drop.

Jesy, who announced she was quitting Little Mix last year for the sake of her mental health, signed a solo record deal in May and has been teasing fans with snippets of her upcoming music ever since.

Last month, fans noticed she had been added as an artist to Spotify, taking it as a sign that her new music is on it's way.

Another fan shared an unconfirmed screenshot of Jesy seeming to confirm the news via a conversation on Instagram.

Sharing a screenshot of the alleged chat with the singer, the fan wrote "SHE IS COMING!!" underneath the image of their chat with the star.

Jesy is known to regularly leave comments on tribute posts to her and engage with fans on social media.

