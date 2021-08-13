Strictly Come Dancing 2021: The show has its first ever deaf contestant

The celebrity line-up for the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing is nearly complete and the latest famous face will make history as the show's first ever deaf contestant.

Rose Ayling-Ellis, who is a deaf actor on the popular soap Eastenders, has been confirmed for the new series which begins this autumn.

Rose first joined Eastenders last year as character Frankie Lewis.

She became the first ever deaf actor to play a deaf character on the soap, and will soon be swapping out her scripts for snazzy shoes and sparkly outfits as she takes to the Strictly dance floor.

Rose joined the Eastenders cast in 2020

The actor's upcoming appearance the show is an important one for the deaf community, something which Rose herself acknowledges.

"It is the hardest secret I have ever had to keep so it feels amazing to finally have this out in the open!" she said.

"I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers. But I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill and even better I get to learn whilst wearing beautiful dresses made especially for me!"

"To be the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing is sooooo exciting.. and a little bit scary. Rose Ayling-Ellis

Rose's Strictly debut is also a big deal as some hope it could help challenge people's ideas around deafness and music.

Rosie Eggleston, from the National Deaf Children's Society, told the Guardian newspaper : "We're really excited to see Rose joining Strictly and the show's deaf young fans will be absolutely thrilled too.

"Almost all deaf children and young people are born to hearing parents, and many are the only deaf person in their school or college, so they often struggle to meet others going through the same experiences. Seeing deaf people on major TV shows reminds them that they're not alone because there are other people out there just like them."

Annie Roberts, an advocacy officer at the RNID charity, said it will also help make deaf people's lives "more visible and understood" and challenge "outdated stereotypes".

"We hope that Rose's appearance will challenge the notion that deaf people can't engage with the rhythm of different dances or adapt themselves to the musicality of the performances," she said.

Rose Ayling-Ellis hopes to "break down more barriers" as part of this year's Striclty line-up

Liam O'Dell, who is a deaf journalist and campaigner, says that many people believe music and dance is just about sound, a concept that just isn't true.

"Deaf percussionist Evelyn Glennie, who plays the drums by sensing the vibrations, famously dispels that myth. As do I, by using timing and rhythm to guide me when I play instruments," he said in an article for the Guardian.

"In the world of dance, Chris Fonseca wowed the judges on BBC's The Greatest Dancer, before going on to choreograph a group of deaf and hard of hearing dancers for a music video. Deaf people can do anything. And yet there is still more to do when it comes to challenging the attitudes that prevent us from entering certain industries, making Ayling-Ellis's appearance on Strictly so significant."