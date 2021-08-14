UK to give £16.2 million to help protect oceans against climate change and plastic pollution

Getty Images The funding has been announced ahead of the Cop 26 event

The UK is going to give £16.2 million to developing countries to help tackle climate change and protect oceans.

The donation is the first from the £500 million Blue Planet Fund and there will be five programmes to come from the overseas aid budget.

The funding will help protect marine life, tackle pollution, and protect coral reefs, the government's Environment Department has said.

The announcement comes ahead of the COP26 summit in November.

Environment Secretary, George Eustice, said: "The UK is a global leader in marine protection and will continue to advocate for ambitious climate and ocean action at Cop26 this year."

Getty Images The funding will help protect coral reefs in coastal communities

Five programmes to tackle climate change

The funding will be split into five programmes.

A £5.7 million programme will partner up with developing countries and aims to tackle marine pollution, create well-managed protected areas, and make farming seafood easier.

The funding will also help developing countries respond to disasters such as the X-Press Pearl ship, which spilled plastic and toxic chemicals into the sea.

There will also be £5 million of funding that will go to a scheme that will help countries in the Caribbean, Indian Ocean, Pacific and south-east Asia to protect coral reefs and stop them from becoming extinct.

The other schemes will attempt to reduce plastic pollution in the ocean and help protect coastal communities, by looking after reefs, mangroves and sea grass beds.

COP 26 COP26 is taking place in Glasgow in November

UK government getting ready for COP26

The announcement comes in the run up to COP26, an important meeting taking place in Glasgow in November between UN leaders.

Environment Secretary, George Eustice, said: "Our shared ocean is a vital resource and provides habitat to precious marine life, as well as supporting the livelihoods of one in every 10 people worldwide."

"The Blue Planet Fund will support many developing countries on the front line of climate change to reduce poverty and improve the health of their seas."