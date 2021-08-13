play
Climate change: Italy may have recorded Europe's hottest temperature

Last updated at 09:37
People in Sicily, Italy, try to cool off from the hot temperaturesGetty Images
The island of Sicily is experiencing a heat wave and may have reached 48.8C which could be the hottest temperature ever recorded in Europe.

The temperature still needs to be confirmed by the World Meteorological Organisation. Regional authorities reported the reading on Wednesday.

If confirmed, then the record will replace the current hottest temperature recorded in Europe of 48C, registered in Athens, Greece, 1977.

Italy's health ministry has issued "red" alerts for extreme heat, and the number of cities that face the highest health risk is expected to rise from eight to 15 by Friday.

Extreme weather: could climate change be being the recent weather?

The heat wave is caused by an anticyclone - nicknamed Lucifer - which happens when there is a downward movement of air over a high-pressure area.

Lucifer is forecast to move northwards through the country, bringing very hot weather to other big cities such as Rome.

Wildfires in SicilyFRANCESCO RUTA
Firefighters have been battling wildfires that was caused by the heat wave, which have affected southern Italy, Sicily, Calabria, and Puglia.

The wildfires have also been reported in Turkey, California, and Greece where firefighters continue to tackle the blazes.

