Firefighters are continuing to tackle the Dixie Fire, a wildfire in northern California, in the US, which has become the second largest in state history.

Record-breaking temperatures and a lack of moisture in the air have created the perfect conditions for the fire to spread quickly.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and some of those are now living in tents.

California's Governor Gavin Newsom called them "climate-induced wildfires".

Climate change increases the risk of the hot, dry weather that is likely to fuel wildfires.