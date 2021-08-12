play
Watch Newsround

What is the Californian Dixie Fire?

Firefighters are continuing to tackle the Dixie Fire, a wildfire in northern California, in the US, which has become the second largest in state history.

Record-breaking temperatures and a lack of moisture in the air have created the perfect conditions for the fire to spread quickly.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and some of those are now living in tents.

California's Governor Gavin Newsom called them "climate-induced wildfires".

Climate change increases the risk of the hot, dry weather that is likely to fuel wildfires.

Watch more videos

What is the Californian Dixie Fire?
Video

What is the Californian Dixie Fire?

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!
Video

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!

How to keep your pets cool in the heat
Video

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s
Video

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s

Ricky chats to Sky Brown
Video

Ricky chats to Sky Brown

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule
Video

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations
Video

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?
Video

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?

How to deal with disappointment
Video

How to deal with disappointment

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?
Video

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?

Your Planet: News about wildlife and the environment
Video

Your Planet: News about wildlife and the environment

How has the pandemic affected military children?
Video

How has the pandemic affected military children?

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it
Video

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown
Video

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

Top Stories

Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova jumping while holding their medals and exam results

Thousands of teenagers get their GCSE results today

comments
Time exposure photograph of polar stars during a meteor shower

How to see tonight's Perseid Meteor Shower

comments
Lewis Pugh swimming in icy waters

Swimmer takes on 'coldest swim on Earth' to highlight climate change

comments
Newsround Home