TikTok announces new rules to protect teens

NurPhoto

TikTok has announced that 16 and 17-year-old users will have limited direct messaging on their accounts.

The change comes as part of the new set of rules designed to protect younger users.

"TikTok's priority is to ensure our community has a safe and positive experience on the platform," Alexandra Evans, TikTok's head of child safety public policy, said.

"This announcement builds on our ground-breaking decision to make all under-16 accounts private by default, and adds to our growing list of features designed to safeguard our teenage users.

Getty Images

Changes to keep younger users "safe"

The app allows anyone over the age of 13 to open an account, but there has been criticism that there are not enough protections in place.

Investigations by the BBC have found incidences of bullying, as well as inappropriate content being posted online.

The latest update will also add mindfulness features, which will include things like notifications being off from 9pm for the youngest users, and 10pm for 16 and 17-year-olds.

The company says they have been working with "teenagers, parents, NGOs and academics," and that they plan to "continue to develop new ways to allow teens to express their creativity and find joy on TikTok whilst ensuring they have a safe experience."