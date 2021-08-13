Check out these amazing animal sculptures!

Joseph Lynn Bake Off host Noel Fielding unleashed his creative side with his colourful sculpture design

Watch out… you may spot a lion on the prowl somewhere near you!

Fortunately, the big cats aren't actually alive, but they're life-sized sculptures which have gone on display in cities around the UK as part of a global art installation.

The Tusk Lion Trail, set up by UK charity Tusk, aims to raise awareness about threats to the animal's existence and conservation efforts to help protect the species.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list of threatened species, the population of lions is decreasing and the species is classed as "vulnerable".

47 sculptures have been created by both artists and a few famous faces including Bake Off's Noel Fielding. They've been placed on streets in cities in the UK including London, which will house a total of 27 of the sculptures, Edinburgh and Bristol, as well as The Hamptons in New York, Sydney, Wellington and Nairobi.

The sculptures will be on display until the end of September and those in the UK will be sold at auction in London in November to raise money for Tusk's work in Africa.

Want to take a look at some of the epic lion sculpture designs and other animal statues around the UK? You can find out more below!