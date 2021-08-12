play
Stormzy waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds

This Glastonbury-inspired waxwork of Brit-award-winning rapper Stormzy has gone on display in the culture zone at Madame Tussauds in London.
The waxwork shows Stormzy in a replica of the Banksy vest he wore when he headlined Glastonbury in 2019. He made history by becoming the first black solo British headliner at the festival. He's also become a powerful voice calling for racial and social justice.
Stormzy waxworkJonathan Short/Madame Tussauds
The team at Madame Tussauds was given exclusive access to the original vest, with photographs, measurements and 3D scans taken of both the vest and Stormzy wearing it!
Make-up artist titivates the waxworkJonathan Short/Madame Tussauds
The waxwork was unveiled at a special event in front of Stormzy's family, friends and winners of his #Merky Books writing prize. Stormzy teamed up with publisher Penguin to start #Merky Books which publishes works by young authors.
Stormzy, his waxwork and winners of writing competitionMadame Tussauds/PA Wire
Stormzy said: "I can't lie, it's one of my proudest moments. At school, we'd go to Madame Tussauds London where you'd see staple figures in entertainment, history, and culture. So, for me to be there, it feels mad. Seeing myself in 3D was probably the creepiest, sickest, scariest, strangest, most surreal thing ever, but I feel so honoured to have my own figure."
Stormzy next to his waxworkMadame Tussauds/PA Wire
Stormzy's waxwork is in the culture zone alongside models of William Shakespeare, Oscar Wilde, Barack Obama and the Queen.
Stormzy, his waxwork and people taking photosMadame Tussauds/PA Wire
Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "There is no denying that Stormzy's influence is more than just his incredible music prowess...We want to reflect that Stormzy is the voice of a generation that continues to have a significant influence on British culture, whether that's through his award-winning music or his activism."
Stormzy talks to Merky Books writing prize winnersMadame Tussauds/PA Wire

