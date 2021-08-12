Stormzy waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Stormzy said: "I can't lie, it's one of my proudest moments. At school, we'd go to Madame Tussauds London where you'd see staple figures in entertainment, history, and culture. So, for me to be there, it feels mad. Seeing myself in 3D was probably the creepiest, sickest, scariest, strangest, most surreal thing ever, but I feel so honoured to have my own figure."