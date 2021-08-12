play
Radio 1: Grimmy's last day on R1 as Vick and Jordan take over

Last updated at 06:24
vick hope, nick grimshaw, jordan north

Nick Grimshaw's final show on BBC Radio 1 will be full of "memories and some very special goodbye messages".

The DJ announced in June that he was leaving the BBC after 14 years.

He will present his final show on 12 August from 2pm to 5.45pm.

The new presenting team will be DJ and Strictly star Vick Hope and I'm A Celebrity winner Jordan North.

Vick Hope said: "Grimmy is an absolute legend of the game ... taking over Drive is a task we won't be taking lightly, but Jordan and I are ready to put our all into making your journey home that little bit brighter."

Jordan added: "I am absolutely chuffed to be making the move over to Radio 1 daytime and even happier to be working alongside Vick. Grimmy is a Radio 1 legend so we definitely have big shoes to fill."

'A childhood dream'
Nick GrimshawPA

During his last week at Radio 1, he has been joined by famous friends including Voice kids judges Rita Ora, and his final show will include well wishes from other stars.

When he announced his departure, he said: "My childhood dream was to work on Radio 1 and I have been lucky enough to make that dream come true. It has been everything I'd imagined and even more.

"I grew up wanting to connect with people and to feel accepted, and the Radio 1 listeners gave me that and let me be part of their daily life, for which I will be eternally grateful."

Grimshaw first joined Radio 1 back in 2007 and took over the Breakfast Show in 2012, becoming the second-longest running breakfast show presenter in the station's history, before swapping shows with Greg James and moving to the afternoon drivetime slot.

