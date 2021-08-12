Exam results: Pupils will receive their GCSE results today

PA Media Students were assessed this year using mini-exams, mock exams, homework or coursework

Hundreds of thousands of young people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be getting their GCSE results today.

Like A-Levels, GCSEs were assessed differently this year. Exams were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and pupils have been awarded their grades by their teachers.

Students were assessed using mini-exams, mock exams, homework or coursework.

In Scotland, students received grades for their Highers - which is the equivalent of GCSEs - on Tuesday.

What have students said about this year's GCSEs?

Roman says it's been a difficult year

Education has been very different for lots of GCSE students this year, with pupils having to quickly adapt to learning and being assessed during a pandemic.

Roman, who is a student from Dagenham, is calm and confident about achieving the grades he needs. However, he says the challenges he has faced over the past two years have had a real impact.

"It has been a rollercoaster - so many ups and downs, and so many battles, both mental battles and physical ones," he said.

Roman would have preferred to sit exams, which he feels would have been easier than the constant pressure of lots of tests, but he appreciates the help he got from teaching staff.

"I feel like the teachers have done a good job in explaining what was needed - and that helped with the pressure," he said.

Syeda hopes her grades will reflect how hard she's worked

Syeda, who is also from Dagenham, is hoping for some high grades among the nine GCSEs she took.

"It has been a bit crazy for everyone involved in this process this year," she says.

"For the past five years, we've expected we were going to sit our exams in June 2021 - but the fact is that we have been disrupted by 18 months of this pandemic."

Although the end-of-course exams were cancelled, Syeda still had to sit a whopping 62 assessments.

"I don't think anyone could have ever imagined stuff like this," she said.

"But the fact is that we have got through it - and hopefully our results...will prove that we have worked hard."

Why have some people raised concerns about grades?

PA Media Pupils weren't able to sit exams this year due to the pandemic

Exam watchdog Ofqual, which regulates assessments to make sure they're carried out correctly, said the system used this year is a fair one. However, there have been some concerns raised as grades awarded by teachers are more likely to be higher on average.

This year's A-Level results were at a record high, with 44.8% of assessed pupils getting A* or A grades. This was a lot higher than last year when exams were first scrapped, with 36.5% of students achieving top grades in 2020.

How did last year's GCSEs results compare to 2019? 26.2% were awarded a top grade (7-9 or A-A*) - up from 20.8% in 2019

76.3% were awarded a grade C/4 or above - up from 67.3%

How are GCSEs grades awarded?

In England, exams are graded using a numeric system. Instead of being graded from A* to G which was the format under the old system, they're marked from 1-9, with nine being the top grade.

Wales continues to used alphabetic grading and so does Scotland, although pupils here are graded from A to D. In Northern Ireland, a combination of both numeric and alphabetic grading is used.