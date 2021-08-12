Tokyo 2020: A woolly good way to celebrate Team GB's Olympians

Kathleen Shannon Medallists Laura Muir and Dina Asher-Smith - in wool!

How have you been celebrating the Olympics in your house?

Maybe by dressing up as your Olympic hero or taking up a new sport?

But Kathleen Shannon of Essex has gone for an even more creative option - knitting figures of some of her favourite Olympians!

She began with diver Tom Daley, who is himself a big fan of knitting. The woolly Tom went on display with his needles and his gold medal.

Kathleen Shannon Kathleen Shannon had already made Tom Daley after he won his first Olympic gold medal

Since then she's also added showjumper Ben Maher, BMX racer Beth Shriever and gymnast Max Whitlock to her collection.

They were designed to sit on top of Kathleen's local postbox watching the world go by - and no doubt basking in the fantastic achievements of their human namesakes at Tokyo 2020.

One of her biggest creations was of athletes Laura Muir and Dina Asher-Smith who are shown on an Olympic race track complete with its flame!

Kathleen Shannon Kathleen Shannon used acrylic yarn to make the postbox topper so it would withstand the weather

Mrs Shannon said it took a "lot of late nights" to knit the figures as none had been planned until they won their medals.

She's hoping that Tom Daley's interest in knitting means the hobby "could take off more".

"Some people will see it now as cool to do, but we've always been cool and trendy", she added.

What Olympians would you most like to see made from wool? Let us know in the comments.