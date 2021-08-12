National Cat Awards: Six-year-old's purr-fect pal wins national award

Fabio De Paola/PA Wire

A three-legged cat who helps a six-year-old boy cope with severe learning difficulties has been crowned the winner of this year's National Cat Awards.

The competition is run by the charity Cats Protection.

Hundreds of fantastic felines were entered, but it was Minty, from Holywell, Wales, who took the top spot because of his "special bond" with his owner Connor.

Connor's mother, Siobhan, said: "I'm over the moon that Minty has been recognised for the special cat that he is.

"He is a huge part of our family unit and it is lovely to share the unique bond the boys have.

"Minty demonstrates how clever, affectionate and dependable cats can be. We can always rely on him to make everything better, and he is the best friend that Connor needs and deserves."

Fabio De Paola/PA Wire

Connor has learning difficulties and a range of medical conditions, including ataxic cerebral palsy.

Minty - who's nine - helps Connor with daily life, from keeping him settled at meal times to providing a calming presence at bedtime.

He only has three legs following a road accident, but despite that, he's helped Connor learn to climb the stairs!

Having only three legs never stops Minty enjoying life, and I think that rubs off on Connor...Together, they are unstoppable, whatever comes their way. Minty's a really inspirational cat and we love him to bits. Siobhan , Connor's mum

Minty was chosen by a panel of celebrity judges, including comedian Russell Kane, who picked the marvellous moggy for the top spot.

He said: "I truly believe cats aren't used enough in teaching companionship and therapeutic ways.

"For me, Minty's story drives forward the argument that cats are wonderful creatures, not just for them being furry and being stroked, but for the emotional benefits, the teaching benefits and the assistance they can bring to people's lives."