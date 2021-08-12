Newsround caught up with the Gadirova twins, who are now back home after winning their bronze medal in the Olympics.

The twins, Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, won a bronze medal in the women's gymnastics team event, which was the first medal for team GB in that event for 93 years.

"To win this bronze medal was everything - it really showed us that we had a rocky road and proved everyone wrong who said we can't do it because we're a young team" Jessica Gadirova told Newsround.

Check out the video where they chat with Newsround about meeting Simone Biles and explain why you should give gymnastics a go too!