Gadirova twins: We're so honoured to win bronze

Newsround caught up with the Gadirova twins, who are now back home after winning their bronze medal in the Olympics.

The twins, Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, won a bronze medal in the women's gymnastics team event, which was the first medal for team GB in that event for 93 years.

"To win this bronze medal was everything - it really showed us that we had a rocky road and proved everyone wrong who said we can't do it because we're a young team" Jessica Gadirova told Newsround.

Check out the video where they chat with Newsround about meeting Simone Biles and explain why you should give gymnastics a go too!

