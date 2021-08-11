play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 09:10
image

Banksy: Has the famous graffiti artist been painting on his holidays?

What seem to be eight pieces of Banksy-style street art are causing a stir on the east coast of England. The anonymous artist has yet to claim them, but could he have been on a 'spraycation'?
Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth said a model it "had never seen before" was sitting amongst its little cottages.
Merrivale Model Village
A new model has appeared which looks like a little thatched stable and on the side a rat can be seen standing on a cartwheel propped against the wall.
New model at Merrivale Model VillageMerrivale Model Village
The miniature stable also appears to have been signed by the secretive graffiti artist.
New model at Merrivale Model VillageMerrivale Model Village
Staying in Great Yarmouth, another artwork has appeared on Admiralty Road showing life-sized people appearing to dance on top of a bus stop. It's not quite Strictly though.
Admiralty Road, Great YarmouthAndrew Turner/BBC
Next we head south along the coast to Lowestoft, where a painting depicts a child with a space near a dug-up pavement. Are they making a sandcastle?
Lowestoft street artAndrew Turner/BBC
Two other artworks in Lowestoft show a gull raiding a skip and a rat sipping on a cocktail!
Gull over a skip and mouse with cocktailGetty/Reuters
The artwork in Nicholas Everitt Park in nearby Oulton Broad, appeared around the same time as the other works. This one seems to show children in a boat, bailing our water. The council said they had to removed the real "boat" section of the piece because it was blocking a drain.
The art piece in a Lowestoft park appeared around the same time as several others on the east coastPA Media
The piece in Gorleston depicts the type of crane you would see in an amusement arcade but - look out - is it going to grab a passer-by?!
Lowestoft Banksy style pieceAndrew Turner/BBC
And finally a tiny one was also spotted on the beach at Cromer. Can you see it?
'Luxury rentals only' mural, said to be by Banksy, at CromerLaurent Forestier
It shows crabs holding a sign saying they only offer luxury accommodation!
'Luxury rentals only' mural, said to be by Banksy, at CromerLaurent Forestier

More like this

Banksy artwork

Banksy: Who is the famous graffiti artist?

Banksy-graffiti-London-Underground.

Artist Banksy painting coronavirus message on London Tube

Rat running above a roll of toilet paper

Banksy: Artist starts spraying on his own house walls!

Top Stories

Paralympics NEwsround

Paralympic Games 2020: Everything you need to know

comments
11
Thapunngaka shawi.

'Savage dragon' discovered in Australia

comments
3
Little Amal.

The giant puppet following the journey of child refugees

comments
9
Newsround Home