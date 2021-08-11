Banksy: Has the famous graffiti artist been painting on his holidays?
What seem to be eight pieces of Banksy-style street art are causing a stir on the east coast of England. The anonymous artist has yet to claim them, but could he have been on a 'spraycation'?
Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth said a model it "had never seen before" was sitting amongst its little cottages.
A new model has appeared which looks like a little thatched stable and on the side a rat can be seen standing on a cartwheel propped against the wall.
Merrivale Model Village
The miniature stable also appears to have been signed by the secretive graffiti artist.
Merrivale Model Village
Staying in Great Yarmouth, another artwork has appeared on Admiralty Road showing life-sized people appearing to dance on top of a bus stop. It's not quite Strictly though.
Andrew Turner/BBC
Next we head south along the coast to Lowestoft, where a painting depicts a child with a space near a dug-up pavement. Are they making a sandcastle?
Andrew Turner/BBC
Two other artworks in Lowestoft show a gull raiding a skip and a rat sipping on a cocktail!
Getty/Reuters
The artwork in Nicholas Everitt Park in nearby Oulton Broad, appeared around the same time as the other works. This one seems to show children in a boat, bailing our water. The council said they had to removed the real "boat" section of the piece because it was blocking a drain.
PA Media
The piece in Gorleston depicts the type of crane you would see in an amusement arcade but - look out - is it going to grab a passer-by?!
Andrew Turner/BBC
And finally a tiny one was also spotted on the beach at Cromer. Can you see it?
Laurent Forestier
It shows crabs holding a sign saying they only offer luxury accommodation!