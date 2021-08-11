Space: Pizza and slime sent to astronauts on ISS

Getty Images

A rocket carrying pizza and slime is on its way to the International Space Station (ISS).

It's the latest delivery heading up to drop off supplies, equipment and science experiments for the crew on board.

The Cygnus spacecraft, with all the supplies on it, is on the Antares rocket which lifted off from Wallops Island, Virginia in the US on Tuesday. It's scheduled to arrive on Thursday.

Reports say it includes pizza kits, fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi fruit!

There are hundreds of science investigations already being carried out on the ISS which is essentially a big laboratory for doing research in space.

That's why a slime mould called the 'Blob' is being sent up, as well as pretend Moon dust to test a new type of 3D printing in space.

Finding out more from these experiments should help with research into how best to keep astronauts healthy during long-duration space travel.

The investigations might also help find new technologies for future human and robotic exploration of the Moon and Mars!

The Blob is heading to space: Nasa's sending a slime mould to the ISS to help study the effects of the environment on board

And while it might sound dull (especially compared to pizza and slime...) a new mounting bracket is also being delivered. The astronauts will attach it to the ISS during a spacewalk which is planned for late August.

This will mean the next pair of new solar arrays can then be installed - they soak up the Sun's energy to provide electrical power for the numerous research and science investigations being carried out. Pretty cool after all!

The Cygnus spacecraft will stay at the ISS until November, before it returns carrying rubbish from the space station. Don't worry though - we're not getting that back! It will be destroyed as it re-enters the Earth's atmosphere.