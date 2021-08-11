Instagram: Changes aim to tackle abuse online after Euro 2020 final racism

Getty Images Bukayo Saka received racist abuse online, along with his teammates Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho

Instagram has announced a range of new tools it says will help protect users and do more to combat abusive and racist behaviour online.

The changes come a month after England players including Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were racially abused online after the Euro 2020 final.

The racist attacks directed at the football players are part of an increasing trend of online abuse over recent years, and there have long been calls for social media companies to do more to stop it.

Earlier this year both Facebook (who own Instagram) and Twitter said they were acting to removing abuse on their platforms.

But after the racist abuse that followed the Euros social media companies faced fresh pressure to act to stamp it out.

Eleven people were arrested for sending racist social media messages after the final with Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for social networks to do more to prevent abuse and bullying online.

Johnson said companies like Facebook and Twitter needed to "up their game to prevent online abuse now".

Getty Images Jadon Sancho (left) and Marcus Rashford (right) were brought on in extra time during the Euro final

In July, Facebook admitted it had made a mistake when it came to moderating the abuse, and promised to take a closer look at its software systems.

Instagram now said it wants to better protect people from seeing abusive content, whether it's racist, sexist, homophobic or any other type of abuse.

What is racism, sexism and homophobia? Racism: where someone treats another person differently because their skin colour is not the same as theirs. Sexism: where someone treats another person differently because of their gender. Homophobia: where someone treats another person differently because of their sexuality (for example, for being gay).

So what is Instagram doing to stop abuse?

The company say the new tools will give people more control and allow them to feel safe when using the site.

Here are new features that Instagram think will help tackle abuse online:

Limits

This new feature will let people decide if they want to automatically hide comments and direct message requests from people they do not already follow.

They can also stop people who only started following them in the last week from messaging them.

In the future Instagram users could even be asked if they want to turn on Limits when they seem to be getting a lot of comments and direct messages out of nowhere.

Instagram

This is something which is designed to stop lots of people coming online with the intention of targeting and bullying an individual.

Tom Gault from Instagram said this can often happen to public figures, who see a sudden spike in targeted comments and message requests after a certain events.

Warnings

Instagram has also increased the level of in-app warnings it gives when a user is posting an abusive message.

The warning tells users they could have their account removed if they continue to send abusive comments.

Hidden Words filter

This gives people the option filter out words, phrases and emojis they don't want to see.

Have others platforms been making similar changes?

bigtunaonline

Twitter is another platform that many people used to make racist comments after England lost the Euro 2020 final.

The social media platform has said it removed 1,622 offensive tweets in 24 hours was working to introduce new features, which include using automated tools to help remove messages quickly.

The company also said it would soon be testing a new feature that temporarily autoblocks accounts using harmful language.

The company said: "We're determined to do all we can, along with our partners, to stop these abhorrent views and behaviours being seen on and off the platform."

What has Instagram said about the new features?

Getty Images

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said: "We don't allow hate speech or bullying on Instagram, and we remove it whenever we find it.

"We know there's more to do, including improving our systems to find and remove abusive content more quickly, and holding those who post it accountable."

Is enough being done to stop online abuse?

Getty Images

Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter, are all self-regulated - which means they set their own rules about what is and isn't acceptable on their platforms - but that's about to change in the UK because of something called the Online Safety Bill.

Once the Bill becomes law, it will mean the government has the power to issue huge fines to social media companies that fail to remove harmful or upsetting material.

Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary said: "Social media companies need to up their game in addressing it and, if they fail to, our new Online Safety Bill will hold them to account."

However, critics say that lots of delays to the Bill have left users vulnerable to the kind of abuse experienced by the England players after the final.

Jo Stevens, shadow culture secretary for the opposition Labour Party said: "Social media platforms have had more than enough opportunities to sort this out."

She also added that the Bill doesn't go far enough and should include very serious punishments for social media bosses who fail to enforce the rules.