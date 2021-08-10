Ivor Novello Awards: Harry Styles, Arlo Parks, Celeste and Lewis Capaldi lead award nominations

Getty Images

It has been a successful year for Harry Styles with Watermelon Sugar winning him both a BRIT and a Grammy.

Could the former One Direction star be set to add an Ivor Novello Award to his list too?

The Ivor Novello Awards 2021 shortlist has been announced, with Harry Styles joining Celeste, Arlo Parks and Lewis Capaldi in the nominations with a total of three nominations in two categories.

The awards recognise song-writing and composition, with the winners to be announced at a ceremony in September.

Styles is up for Songwriter of the Year along with his song-writing partner Kid Harpoon.

Watermelon Sugar and Adore You are also nominated for the PRS for Music Most Performed Work.

But they will face also face competition from Brit award winner Lewis Capaldi's Before You Go and Someone You Loved.

This award is decided based on 2020 performance data, while the winners of all the other categories are judged by individual panels of Academy-invited songwriters and composers.

Celeste has been nominated for Songwriter of the Year, along with her co-writer Jamie Hartman.

Songwriter of the Year nominees have been chosen by The Ivors Awards Committee, with the winner to be decided by a vote for the first time.

She also received a nomination in the Best Song Musically and Lyrically category.

Arlo Parks has also received a nomination for Black Dog in the Best Song Musically and Lyrically category.

Arlo Parks performed during The BRIT Awards earlier this year

She won Best New Artist at the Brit awards 2021, and this is her first time to be nominated for an Ivor Novello.

Pa Salieu, who was crowned BBC Sound of 2021, is also nominated for two awards - for Best Album with Send Them to Coventry and Best Contemporary Song for Energy featuring Mahalia.

Other nominations include the Fontaines D.C., AJ Tracey, Laura Marling and Dave.

The 2021 ceremony will take place at Grosvenor House in London on September 21.