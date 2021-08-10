Greta Thunberg angry at climate impact of fashion industry

Reuters

Greta Thunberg says she's unhappy at the fashion industry over its "huge" contribution to climate change.

Greta's done an interview with famous fashion magazine Vogue and called out the fashion industry and fast fashion for its impact on climate change, saying brands should take more responsibility.

In the interview, she said she last bought a new item of clothing three years ago and it was second-hand. "I just borrow things from people I know," she said.

She added on Twitter: "The fashion industry is a huge contributor to the climate and ecological emergency.

"Even more so at the expense of countless workers and communities who are being exploited around the world in order for some to enjoy fast fashion that many treat as disposables."

What is fast fashion? "Fast fashion" is when items are made very quickly and cheaply by fashion companies so buyers can get the latest trends as quickly and cheaply as possible.

The fashion industry has a huge impact on the environment - according to the United Nations it's the second biggest polluter behind the oil industry.

They say that more than a fifth of wastewater in the world is produced by the fashion industry every year.

As for carbon emissions, the industry is responsible for about 8% of the total worldwide. That's more than all international flights and shipping combined, the United Nations says.

In response to this, fashion brands have started to take action to reduce their environmental impact.

But campaigners like Greta say many of these brands are making people think they're doing lots to deal help the environment when actually it's not making a big enough impact to deal with the problem.

