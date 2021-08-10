Gymnast Max Whitlock on his GOLD medal win!

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are over and what an exciting, record-breaking couple of weeks it has been!

One of the big names who made history for team GB is gymnast Max Whitlock, who won a gold medal in the pommel horse final.

It will be added to his impressive collection as he won gold in the same event in the 2016 Games in Rio and bronze in London in 2012.

Alongside two World Championship titles, it makes him the all-time most successful gymnast in the event!

Martin caught up with Max to get a closer look at that amazing (and very shiny!) medal and to find out how he's feeling after the epic win.