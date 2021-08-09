play
Travelling elephants in China finally heading home

Watch this drone footage of the wandering elephants who travelled across china as they finally head home.

The elephants travelled up to 700 kilometres (435 miles) through the Yunnan province in China, reaching the outskirts of Kunming, a major city, and then turning back.

The herd of 14 elephants were seen crossing the Yuanjiang river on Sunday night, and all are said to be in good health and now heading to their original nature reserve.

Their original nature reserve is in the south of China, and the elephants have been on their travels for 17 months.

