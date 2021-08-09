play
Watch Newsround

Olympics in space

The Tokyo Olympics have ended, but the astronauts aboard the International Space Station have decided to have their own special space Olympic Games.

Two crews or should that be two teams competed in zero-gravity.

The teams, called Dragon and Soyuz, are also the names of the spacecraft that carried astronauts and cosmonauts to the ISS.

The two crews took part in events such as “lack of floor routine” gymnastics, “no-handball” where the teams had to blow a ping-pong ball through a hatch and “synchronized space swimming” using zero gravity to do floating flips at the same time.

We're not sure who won, but they look as if they all had a lot of fun taking part!

Watch more videos

Olympics in space
Video

Olympics in space

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!
Video

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!

How to keep your pets cool in the heat
Video

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s
Video

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s

Ricky chats to Sky Brown
Video

Ricky chats to Sky Brown

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule
Video

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations
Video

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?
Video

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?

How to deal with disappointment
Video

How to deal with disappointment

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?
Video

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?

Your Planet: How Urban farming is making a difference
Video

Your Planet: How Urban farming is making a difference

How has the pandemic affected military children?
Video

How has the pandemic affected military children?

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it
Video

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown
Video

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

Top Stories

A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning in the village of Pefki, on the island of Evia, Greece

'No doubt' that humans linked to climate change, UN report says

comments
extreme-weather.

Send in YOUR questions about the climate report

comments
enchanted-2007

Disney's Disenchanted: Everything we know so far

comments
Newsround Home