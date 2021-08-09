The Tokyo Olympics have ended, but the astronauts aboard the International Space Station have decided to have their own special space Olympic Games.

Two crews or should that be two teams competed in zero-gravity.

The teams, called Dragon and Soyuz, are also the names of the spacecraft that carried astronauts and cosmonauts to the ISS.

The two crews took part in events such as “lack of floor routine” gymnastics, “no-handball” where the teams had to blow a ping-pong ball through a hatch and “synchronized space swimming” using zero gravity to do floating flips at the same time.

We're not sure who won, but they look as if they all had a lot of fun taking part!