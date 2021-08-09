play
Watch Newsround

ISS astronauts take part in space Olympics

Last updated at 16:29
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
ISS astronauts take part in space Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics have ended, but the astronauts aboard the International Space Station have decided to have their own special Olympic Games - space style!

Two crews - or should that be two teams - competed in zero gravity.

Competitors included American astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Katherine McArthur, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide.

The teams were called Dragon and Soyuz - which are also the names of the spacecraft that carried astronauts to the ISS. The four-person Dragon crew travelled to the station aboard SpaceX's Capsule back in March.

Meanwhile team Soyuz included Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy as well as American astronaut, Mark T. Vande Hei who travelled to the station aboard the Russian craft in April.

No - handballNASA
No handball involved astronauts and cosmonauts blowing a ping-pong ball through hatches in zero-gravity

The two teams took part in events such as "lack of floor routine" gymnastics spinning in mid-air, "no-handball" where the teams had to blow a ping-pong ball through a hatch and "synchronized space swimming" using zero gravity to do floating flips at the same time.

We're not sure who won, but they look as if they all had a lot of fun taking part!

More like this

bmx-rider
play
1:32

Tokyo Olympics 2020: The ultimate round-up

The ISS orbiting the earth

The 20 most amazing moments of the ISS

Usain Bolt lying down while floating in zero gravity
play
0:36

Usain Bolt wins a race on zero gravity plane

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning in the village of Pefki, on the island of Evia, Greece

'No doubt' that humans linked to climate change, UN report says

comments
19
extreme-weather.

Send in YOUR questions about the climate report

comments
12
enchanted-2007

Disney's Disenchanted: Everything we know so far

comments
4
Newsround Home