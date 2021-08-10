A-level results: Young people achieve record A-level results

Getty Images

Young people around the UK have been receiving their exam results, with more A-level students being given top grades than ever before.

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland the results have reached a record high - with 44.8% getting A* or A grades.

Across the UK, 50.8% of students in Northern Ireland achieved A* and A grades, while in Wales there was 48.3%, and England 44.3%.

More than 200,000 students will also be getting vocational BTec results, while in Scotland, results for Higher and National exams are being issued.

This is the second year of replacement results after exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The results are even higher than last year, when 36.5% achieved top grades.

England's Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, praised students for their work in an "extraordinary and challenging year".

"We should all celebrate their resilience and ability to overcome adversity," he said.

What exam results are students getting?

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, students have been getting their A-level grades, subject-based qualifications taken mostly by pupils aged 16-18 after they have done their GCSEs.

Some will also be getting vocational BTEC results, which are specialist work-related qualifications.

In Scotland, Higher and National results are being issued. Highers are roughly equivalent to A-levels while Nationals are of a similar level to GCSEs.

How have the results been decided?

Schools have been able to use different methods for grading students, including "mini-exams", coursework and mock exams.

One in five schools have had a sample of their grades checked by exam boards, to try to ensure they aren't using different standards of marking in different schools.

Results given to students have been much higher using teacher-assessed grades than if students had taken the exams as in previous years.

In fact the amount of people getting top A* and A grades has risen by almost 75% since the last time students sat formal exams in 2019.

Heads' leader Geoff Barton said it would be like "comparing apples with oranges" to compare these results with other years.

Last year there were protests over the government's use of an algorithm to determine results, which was later scrapped

Simon Lebus from Ofqual - a body that regulates exams - said students had been "fairly treated" and the grades, based on teachers' judgements, could be trusted.

There has been concern that the amount of people being awarded higher grades could put pressure on university places, with record numbers of people are applying.

Universities have had more than 680,000 applications - more than ever before.

As a result there have been early warnings that the most popular universities and courses, for example medicine, may be over-subscribed and some students may need to defer their places until next year.