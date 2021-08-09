Disney Disenchanted: Everything we know so far

Disney

Disney has confirmed that the sequel to Enchanted, Disenchanted, will be released in 2022.

Its been 14 years since Enchanted was first released it will be 15 years once released.

Fans are very excited to see where Giselle is 15 years later!

So what do we know so far?

When and where will it be released?

Instagram - Adam Shankman Adam posted this image alongside the announcement

The films director, Adam Shankman shared a photo on social media confirming that the film would be released in 2022.

He posted: Myself and Giselle...errrr....@amyadams would just like to say: And that's a wrap. #Disenchanted. Coming to you in #2022."

A wrap usually means that the filming has completely finished - which follows snaps of the team on set in a town in Ireland.

The cast

Disney Enterprises/Kobal/Shutterstock Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsy in Enchanted

Most of the original cast will be returning!

Amy Adams returns as Giselle and her love interest, Robert will be played by Patrick Dempsey again.

Idina Menzel - who voiced Elsa in Frozen- returns as Nancy and Prince Edward will be played by James Marsden.

Morgan, who is Robert and Giselle's daughter will be played by new comer Gabriella Baldacchino.

AdamShankman/Instagram The director also released this picture of the cast

That's the 'goodies' all confirmed but what about the villain?

Every good Disney movie needs a bad guy and this one is no exception.

Maya Rudolph, will play, Malvina Monroe, who is set to cause all sorts of trouble.

The plot

Disney

The second film will pick up 15 years after the first one was set - just like real life!

Reportedly, Giselle, who swapped her fairytale life in Andalasia will be living with Robert and Morgan in a typical American suburb.

However, its not set to be the happily ever after she dreamt of.

A spell backfires and she ends up back in Andalasia racing against time to save her family!