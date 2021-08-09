IPCC report: Send in your questions about the climate report

Getty Images

The world's largest ever report into climate change has been published.

The study, by UN researchers, found that global warming is happening more quickly than thought and that human activity is changing the climate in ways never seen before.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), who made the report, say that more areas of the world will experience extreme heat, rain and flooding as temperatures rise.

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres said today's report was "a code red for humanity."

But there is hope - if emissions of greenhouse gases are cut then rising temperatures might balance out and stabilise global temperatures.

Do you have a question about the report and what it means? What would you like to know?

Send in your questions in the comments below and we'll ask a BBC expert to correspondent will answer some of them.