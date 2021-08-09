Tokyo 2020: Tell us your best moment from this year's Olympics

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Tokyo Olympics: The ultimate round-up

We can look back at some amazing moments from the Tokyo Olympics - but we want to know which was your favourite.

Team GB won 65 medals, finishing fourth in the final medal table, and equalling their second-best Games ever. But what moment excited you most during the two weeks of action?

Maybe you loved watching 13-year-old Sky Brown take a medal in skateboarding, one of the new Olympic sports, or that non-stop action on the BMXs. Was it Adam Peaty starring in the pool again, or did you love Jason and Laura Kenny smashing records in cycling?

There were some memorable moments in gymnastics - with Simone Biles making a comeback and Team GB grabbing a medal. Or did an emotional Tom Daley winning gold in the diving have you jumping for joy?

So, what have you enjoyed the most about the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? Take part in our vote and let us know in the comments below!



If you cannot see the quiz, click here.