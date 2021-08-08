British and Irish Lions: Team lose series decider to South Africa

Getty Images

The British and Irish Lions lost a nail-biting series decider to South Africa in their final Test.

Both teams kicked penalties, while a try for Ken Owens was enough to put the Lions in front at half-time.

But a second-half score from Cheslin Kolbe and a late Morne Steyn penalty sealed a 19-16 victory for the Springboks.

The heartbreaking result means that World Champions South Africa can now add a Lions Tour Series win to their list of recent achievements.

PA Media South Africa claimed the trophy after their win

Lions head coach Warren Gatland said: "I'm disappointed, but I'm really proud of the effort the boys put in today.

"I thought we were bold and went out there to play some rugby. A couple of 50/50 calls probably didn't go our way.

"You know it's not going to be easy going away and playing the world champions.

"It could have gone any way and our congratulations to South Africa."

Getty Images The Lions is made up of the best rugby players from Scotland, Wales, England and Ireland

What is the British and Irish Lions Tour?

Beginning in 1888, the Lions now tour every four years, facing southern hemisphere rugby powerhouses Australia, New Zealand or South Africa.

The Lions are a rugby team made up of players who can play for Scotland, Wales, England, and Ireland.

Players do not have to have already played for their national side, they just have to be available for selection by one of those four teams.

Four-time Lions coach Sir Ian McGeechan summed up why many people see playing for the Lions as a special honour in rugby: "That badge, we always said, represents four… What goes into that is your own country and three others."

Each tour the Lions play a selection of warm-up games before three Tests against the host country. Most recently, the Lions drew their series against New Zealand in 2017 after beating Australia in 2014.

Getty Images The first Lions tour was in 1888

Who was in this year's squad?

Forwards: Adam Beard (Wal), Tadhg Beirne (Ire), Jack Conan (Ire), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Eng), Tom Curry (Eng), Zander Fagerson (Sco), Taulupe Faletau (Wal), Tadhg Furlong (Ire), Jamie George (Eng), Iain Henderson (Ire), Jonny Hill (Eng), Maro Itoje (Eng), Wyn Jones (Wal), Courtney Lawes (Eng), Josh Navidi (Wal), Ken Owens (Wal), Sam Simmonds (Eng), Kyle Sinckler (Eng), Rory Sutherland (Sco), Mako Vunipola (Eng), Hamish Watson (Sco).

Backs: Josh Adams (Wal), Bundee Aki (Ire), Dan Biggar (Wal), Elliot Daly (Eng), Gareth Davies (Wal), Owen Farrell (Eng), Chris Harris (Sco), Robbie Henshaw (Ire), Stuart Hogg (Sco), Conor Murray (Ire), Ali Price (Sco), Louis Rees-Zammit (Wal), Marcus Smith (Eng), Duhan van der Merwe (Sco), Anthony Watson (Eng), Liam Williams (Wal).

Getty Images Alun Wyn Jones did his best to lead the team to victory

Who was the captain of the British and Irish Lions?

The 37-man squad was captained by Welsh legend (and four-time Lion) Alun Wyn Jones.

Earlier on in the tour, Ireland's Connor Murray was made captain after Jones' tour looked in doubt when he picked up an injury in a warm-up game against Japan.

But his miraculous recovery gave the Lions a huge boost going into the tough games against South Africa.

Getty Images South Africa hosted this year's Lions tour

When is the next Lions tour?

The next Lions tour is in 2025 and will be held in Australia.

Getty Images Lions head coach Warren Gatland

