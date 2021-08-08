Tokyo 2020: Jason Kenny makes history with his ninth Olympic medal win

Reuters

Jason Kenny has become the first Briton to win seven Olympic gold medals, making him the most decorated Olympian ever!

Jason claimed his ninth Olympic medal overall in the men's keirin cycling, with an amazing sprint in the final laps.

Earlier in the games the 33-year-old won silver in the team sprint.

His tally of seven golds is one more than former team-mate Chris Hoy, and his total of nine takes him past Sir Bradley Wiggins' total haul.

PA Media Laura and Jason got married in 2016

Record-breaking Olympic couple

But his wife Laura's reign as omnium champion ended in her final race, after a crash left her in sixth place at the finish.

Laura still goes home as a record breaker though, becoming the first British woman to win gold at three Olympics.

Jason said: "Seven gold medals is really special, when you look back on the ones you have already got, it seems pretty easy,

"Then when you try and get more, you remember how hard it is."

"I have been disappointed this week, I haven't been as competitive as I wanted to be. But in the keirin you can race hard and ride your luck a little bit."

On his future, he added: "Before today I had all but given up, I was counting my career in days and races as opposed to years, but maybe I have bought myself more time now."