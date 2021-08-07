Tokyo 2020: Tom Daley seals bronze to cap off great games

PA Media Tom Daley with his Tokyo 10m platform diving bronze medal

Tom Daley has capped off his superb Tokyo Olympics with a bronze medal in the 10m platform competition.

The diver had finally taken an Olympic gold earlier in the games alongside Matty Lee, with a great performance in the synchronised 10m platform.

In the individual event the British diver was in a three-way fight with two Chinese divers, Can Yuan and Yang Jian, who ended up taking the top two podium spots.

"I am so happy this Olympics has gone the way it has," Daley told BBC Sport.

"I feel I am a different athlete and to finally get here... I always dreamed I would but if someone told me I was going to win a gold and a bronze I would have laughed in their faces!"

PA Media Tom Daley performing in the 20m platform diving competition in Tokyo

Daley in dreamland

The 27-year-old told the BBC how special the Tokyo games had been for him.

"I want to say a massive thank you to everyone back home, particularly my husband Lance. He's been my rock, has put up with me and sacrificed so much.

"I wish my dad was here to have seen me at these Olympics, winning two medals. He would be jumping up, he'd probably be in the pool by now! I am so overwhelmed with all the love and support back home.

"I'm going to take a bit of a break from diving. I am feeling better, doing better and my body's doing good, so… we will see."

PA Media Tom Daley celebrates his medal with one of his Team GB coaches

Daley not the only diving great

Can Yuan became the first diver to win three golds in three different diving events, having taken synchronised 10m gold in London, and finished with the top score in the 3m individual in Rio four years ago.

The three medal-winners were all on top form producing a series of fantastic dives. A small mistake in Daley's fourth dive cost him, but his performance was celebrated by his fellow competitors watching on.