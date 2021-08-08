Jesy Nelson: Why has she deleted all her Insta posts?

Former Little Mixer Jesy Nelson has deleted all of her Instagram posts and unfollowed everyone on the platform.
All that remains is a pinky-red circle as her profile picture.
She still has 8.2 million followers though - phew!
She hasn't given a reason but some fans think her wiped Insta account might mean her first solo single isn't too far off.
She's previously shared pictures on her account of her in a music studio with two producers.
Jesy announced she was quitting girl group Little Mix at the end of last year for mental health reasons. A few months later she revealed she had signed a solo record deal.
Her social media wipe, also comes not long after a waxwork of Jesy, along with her former band mates Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade, was revealed at Madame Tussauds in London.
Niamh
coolstuffey
This is a good descision from my view!