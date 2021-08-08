Jesy Nelson: Why has she deleted all her Insta posts?

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Former Little Mixer Jesy Nelson has deleted all of her Instagram posts and unfollowed everyone on the platform.

All that remains is a pinky-red circle as her profile picture.

She still has 8.2 million followers though - phew!

She hasn't given a reason but some fans think her wiped Insta account might mean her first solo single isn't too far off.

She's previously shared pictures on her account of her in a music studio with two producers.

Instagram/@jesynelson All of Jesy's pictures and videos on Instagram have been deleted

Jesy announced she was quitting girl group Little Mix at the end of last year for mental health reasons. A few months later she revealed she had signed a solo record deal.

Her social media wipe, also comes not long after a waxwork of Jesy, along with her former band mates Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade, was revealed at Madame Tussauds in London.