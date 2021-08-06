The fish with teeth and other 'human' features!

JENNETTE'S PIER The fish was caught in the US

A rare fish caught in the US has caught the attention of lots of people for a very strange reason - it has human-like teeth!

A photo of the odd-looking fish was shared on social media by Jennette's Pier, a fishing destination in North Carolina.

However, the fish's giant gnashers are actually perfectly normal. This type of fish is called a sheepshead, and they're known for having several rows of stubbly teeth which are used for crushing their prey.

The fish appears to have been given its name as its mouth largely resembles that of a sheep.

This one is believed to have been caught by a man called Nathan Martin who is a regular on the pier and he told McClatchy News that the sheepshead fish "tastes very good".

This type of fish isn't the only one with human-like features. Check out these other strange species!

Blobfish

Rex/Greenpeace

Have you ever seen such a grumpy looking fella? That could almost be the face of the grumpiest person on the planet with what looks like a down-turned mouth and nose!

It's known as a blobfish and they're found deep in the ocean near south-eastern Australia.

The fish, which has very few bones and is largely made up of a jelly-like substance, has such an iconic expression that it was actually voted the world's ugliest animal back in 2013. Harsh!

Black Moor goldfish

Getty Images

The Black Moor goldfish is known for its bulging eyeballs, which are often referred to as 'telescope' eyes!

The species originated from China and despite their shocked expression, they're known to be peaceful and easy to care for.

Stingrays

Getty Images

Stingrays, which are related to sharks, are known for their wide, flat bodies and believe it or not, they don't have any bones!

Their bodies are supported by cartilage, which is the material found in human noses and ears.

Stingrays can often look like they're smiling, but the two dots above the fish's mouth aren't actually eyes - they're nostrils!

Yellow boxfish

Getty Images

The yellow boxfish is known for its cube-like body and it also has a small but pretty impressive pouty mouth!

The fish can grow to about 50cm long in length and they live in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.