Strictly Come Dancing: Can you guess the celeb from their codename?

Are you a Strictly Come Dancing super fan? Well did you know that all the celebs who take part are given a codename before they're revealed?

This year's Strictly season is nearly upon us and the famous faces are gradually being announced.

So far this year we know that CBBC's Rhys is one of those taking part, along with author and McFly band member, Tom Fletcher.

But to keep their identity a secret until they're revealed, the celebs are given another name. So in rehearsals, meetings and wardrobe fittings everyone uses a codename.

This year they are using famous cartoon characters, for example Rhys was Roadrunner!

In previous years codenames have been based around fruits, superheroes and types of cheese.

So can you guess the celeb from their codename? Have a go at our quiz and don't forget to let us know how you scored in the comments below!

