play
Watch Newsround

Tokyo Olympics: Laura Kenny becomes first British woman to win gold at three Olympic games

Last updated at 10:47
comments
View Comments
Laura kennyGetty Images
Laura Kenny has broken a new GB record

Laura Kenny has become the first British woman to win gold at three Olympic Games after winning cycling's madison with Katie Archibald in Tokyo.

The win makes Kenny the joint most decorated female athlete alongside equestrian rider Charlotte Dujardin, each with six medals. Kenny has five golds and one silver medal.

After winning gold, the cyclist said: "I've never wanted to win a medal so much in all my life."

It is the first time the women's madison event was included in the Olympics.

Laura Kenny and Katie ArchibaldGetty Images
Laura Kenny (left) celebrates with her racing partner Katie Archibald

Kenny and racing partner Archibald won gold with an impressive 78 points. Denmark followed with 35 points and a bronze was claimed by the Russian Olympic Committee with 26 points.

When asked how it feels to become the first female British Olympian to win a gold medal in three Olympic games, Laura told the BBC: "It's unbelievable. I am just so glad."

The Duke and Duchess of CambridgeGetty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have praised Katie on social media

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeted their praise for Laura on her success: "Incredible achievement Laura on becoming the first British woman to win gold at three consecutive Olympic Games."

More like this

ancient-games

Tokyo Olympics: Where did the Olympic Games begin?

Sky Brown.

Tokyo Olympic Games 2020: Sky Brown is youngest Team GB athlete

Sky on a skateboard

Tokyo 2020: Sky Brown 'just wants to inspire girls around the world' at Olympics debut

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Strictly celeb reveal.

Newsround reveals the latest Strictly celeb!

comments
16
Jack Grealish in a Man City shirt

Jack Grealish heads to City for £100m and breaks record

comments
9
sphagnum-moss.

How a big mossy 'sponge' can help prevent flooding

comments
10
Newsround Home