Tokyo Olympics: Laura Kenny becomes first British woman to win gold at three Olympic games

Laura Kenny has become the first British woman to win gold at three Olympic Games after winning cycling's madison with Katie Archibald in Tokyo.

The win makes Kenny the joint most decorated female athlete alongside equestrian rider Charlotte Dujardin, each with six medals. Kenny has five golds and one silver medal.

After winning gold, the cyclist said: "I've never wanted to win a medal so much in all my life."

It is the first time the women's madison event was included in the Olympics.

Kenny and racing partner Archibald won gold with an impressive 78 points. Denmark followed with 35 points and a bronze was claimed by the Russian Olympic Committee with 26 points.

When asked how it feels to become the first female British Olympian to win a gold medal in three Olympic games, Laura told the BBC: "It's unbelievable. I am just so glad."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeted their praise for Laura on her success: "Incredible achievement Laura on becoming the first British woman to win gold at three consecutive Olympic Games."