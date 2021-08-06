Tokyo Olympics: Which Olympic sport has been your favourite?

Getty Images The Olympics are coming to an end, so which sport has been your favourite?

The Tokyo Olympics are coming to an end on Sunday and it's safe to say there have been many memorable moments.

This year the Olympics added new sports to the mix: karate, climbing, surfing, baseball/softball and skateboarding.

To make things even more exciting, Team GB's Sky Brown won a bronze medal in the skateboarding - making her Great Britain's youngest ever Olympic medallist at the age of 13. You can see all the medals Great Britain have won here.

We want to know what your favourite sport has been to watch, so make sure you vote and don't forget to tell us why in the comments section!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.