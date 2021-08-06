play
Tokyo Olympics: Which Olympic sport has been your favourite?

Last updated at 10:51
comments
A BMC cyclist in front of the Olympics' signGetty Images
The Olympics are coming to an end, so which sport has been your favourite?

The Tokyo Olympics are coming to an end on Sunday and it's safe to say there have been many memorable moments.

This year the Olympics added new sports to the mix: karate, climbing, surfing, baseball/softball and skateboarding.

To make things even more exciting, Team GB's Sky Brown won a bronze medal in the skateboarding - making her Great Britain's youngest ever Olympic medallist at the age of 13. You can see all the medals Great Britain have won here.

We want to know what your favourite sport has been to watch, so make sure you vote and don't forget to tell us why in the comments section!

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Your Comments

0 comments

