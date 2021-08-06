Newsround reveals the latest celebrity in Strictly 2021

Newsround can exclusively reveal that Rhys Stephenson is the latest celeb to be announced as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

Rhys presents on the CBBC channel, where he hosts from CBBC HQ often with Hacker T. Dog.

"I am BUZZING to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation," he said.

"I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig's glare! I am READY!"