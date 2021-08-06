play
Watch Newsround

Newsround reveals the latest celebrity in Strictly 2021

Newsround can exclusively reveal that Rhys Stephenson is the latest celeb to be announced as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

Rhys presents on the CBBC channel, where he hosts from CBBC HQ often with Hacker T. Dog.

"I am BUZZING to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation," he said.

"I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig's glare! I am READY!"

Watch more videos

Newsround reveals the latest celebrity in Strictly 2021
Video

Newsround reveals the latest celebrity in Strictly 2021

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!
Video

Masks at the ready - it's time for the Olympics!

How to keep your pets cool in the heat
Video

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s
Video

Covid vaccine to be offered to some under-18s

Ricky chats to Sky Brown
Video

Ricky chats to Sky Brown

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule
Video

School pupils create coronavirus time capsule

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations
Video

Twin gymnasts tell us about their Olympic preparations

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?
Video

2020 Olympics: How do kids in Tokyo feel about the Games?

How to deal with disappointment
Video

How to deal with disappointment

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?
Video

Ethiopia: Why are millions at risk of going hungry in Tigray?

Your Planet: How Urban farming is making a difference
Video

Your Planet: How Urban farming is making a difference

How has the pandemic affected military children?
Video

How has the pandemic affected military children?

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it
Video

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown
Video

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile!

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

Top Stories

Strictly celeb reveal.

Newsround reveals the latest Strictly celeb!

comments
Jack Grealish in a Man City shirt

Jack Grealish heads to City for £100m and breaks record

comments
Rihanna

Rihanna becomes wealthiest female musician on the planet

comments
Newsround Home