play
Watch Newsround

Lionel Messi: Where's next for Barcelona star?

Last updated at 07:02
comments
View Comments (11)
lionel-messi.Getty Images
The 34-year-old has been with the club since he was just 13!

It's official - Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona!

The Spanish club made the announcement on Thursday evening in a move that shocked the world of football.

The 34-year-old was due to sign a new deal to extend his 21-year stay at the club for another five years. This included reducing his wages to half of his previous salary.

Barcelona needed to sell players to fund the deal in order to meet La Liga's Financial Fair Play (FFP) requirements. The 'financial fair play' rule was brought in by Uefa (the organisation in charge of European football), to stop clubs spending more money than they can afford which can put them in lots of debt and lead to bigger issues in the long-run.

However, the club is still yet to sell any of its players and it wasn't able to come up with an alternative way to pay Messi's wages.

lionel-messi.Getty Images
Messi is Barcelona's all-time top scorer

"Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish La Liga regulations)," Barca said in a statement.

"As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled."

We now know that Messi could soon be signed by another club. But the big question is - where would YOU like to see Messi play for next season? Have your say by voting below, or leave us a comment if your team isn't on the list!

If you can't see this vote, click here.

More like this

Mason-Greenwood-Ronaldo-Messi.

Mason Greenwood: Is the 'next Messi' an English teen from Bradford?

Barcelona-new-kit
image

Barcelona's new shorts and other wacky football kits!

Mikey playing football
play
1:54

Lionel Messi gifts special glasses to blind footballer

Your Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • i hope he plays for Man united!

  • I’m not a fan of football ⚽️
    It’s just my opinion yours might be different.

  • 😧 didn’t expect this

    • SparklingChocolateKitten replied:
      Same

  • Now man city have signed grealish, imagine if they also sign Messi. They would be undefeatable. It is possible that Messi would join, as pep and him have been together when pep managed them. Like if you agree man city should sign Messi 💙💙

    • PumpkinPastie replied:
      Man city would be broke tho

  • So Manchester city is most likely

  • imagine if jack grealish and messi were team mates!

    • SparklingChocolateKitten replied:
      Oh my day yes

Top Stories

Strictly celeb reveal.

Newsround reveals the latest Strictly celeb!

comments
16
Jack Grealish in a Man City shirt

Jack Grealish heads to City for £100m and breaks record

comments
9
sphagnum-moss.

How a big mossy 'sponge' can help prevent flooding

comments
10
Newsround Home