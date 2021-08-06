play
Jack Grealish: Aston Villa player heads to Manchester City and breaks transfer record

Last updated at 05:23
Jack Grealish in a Man City shirtGetty Images
Jack Grealish's move to Manchester City makes him the ninth-most expensive player in history

Jack Grealish has signed for Manchester City and broken a British record.

City have paid £100m for the Aston Villa skipper, which is the highest transfer fee in English football history.

This overtakes the £89m Manchester United paid to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

It was a hard decision for Grealish, who is 25-years-old, because he has been with Aston Villa since he was six.

Villa have accepted his decision to move on and he has signed a contract with the Premier League champions until June 2027.

Grealish, who will wear the number 10 shirt recently vacated by Sergio Aguero, said: "City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world. It's a dream come true to be part of this club."

