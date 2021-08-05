National Cat Awards: Four felines make it to final

Jeff Spicer/PA Wire Meet Boris the cat! This one-eyed beauty is one of four felines who have made it to the final of the National Cat Awards 2021!

Time for a purr-fect story for all you cat fans out there!

Four felines have made it through to the final of this year's National Cat Awards, held by charity Cats Protection.

The cats will be judged by a panel of celebrities and the winner will be crowned on Thursday 12 August.

The organisers said that this year's competition is particularly "special" as due to coronavirus many Brits have "appreciated the presence of a pet cat in the home".

But who are the marvellous moggies?! We've got it covered below.

Who is in the National Cat Awards final?

The furry four come from across the UK and all beat off stiff competition to win their categories.

The four contenders are:

Minty

Fabio De Paola Minty the cat and six-year-old Connor are best friends

Three-legged puss Minty, of Holywell, won the Furr-ever Friends category.

Minty was honoured in recognition of the support he gives to six-year-old Connor who has severe learning difficulties and a range of medical conditions.

Minty's owner and Connor's mum, Siobhan, said: "I'm over the moon that Minty has been recognised for the special cat that he is. Minty demonstrates how clever, affectionate and dependable cats can be...and he is the best friend that Connor needs and deserves."

Having only three legs never stops Minty enjoying life, and I think that rubs off on Connor. Together, they are unstoppable, whatever comes their way. Siobhan , Minty's owner and Connor's mum

Mikey

Jeff Spicer/PA Wire Mikey, the cute bundle of fur, was once a stray and was rescued by Jessica

Loving rescue cat Mikey, from Essex, is the Outstanding Rescue Cat winner after helping his owner who was going through something really tough.

Mikey is a former stray who had lost an eye after developing a painful abscess.

He was taken in by Jessica, who said: "I think Mikey's story shows that however much help rescue cats may need, you should never underestimate how much they have to offer. Mikey and I found each other when we both needed each other the most.

"Things are much brighter now, and it's brilliant to now be able to share the good times with Mikey. I hope this story will inspire many more people to adopt a rescue cat - with so many cats in need of homes, there's a Mikey out there for everyone."

Penelope Farthing

Laura Dale/PA Wire Say hello to Penelope Farthing and her owner Zoe

The wonderfully named Penelope Farthing, from Salisbury, won the Most Caring Cat award.

The eight-year-old puss was honoured for her amazing ability to raise the alarm when owner Zoe Elliott - who has a range of complex medical issues - is about to have a seizure.

Zoe said: "Penelope is an amazing cat and things would have been a lot harder for me if it wasn't for her. However tough things have been over the past few years, it's always been made better by having her by my side.

"I really hope Penelope will help more people realise how amazing cats can be for people with complex health conditions. Raising the alarm when I'm having a seizure has been incredible, but she's done so much more. She's been there to cheer me up when I've been down and keep me company when I was very ill or recovering from surgery."

Boris

Jeff Spicer/PA Wire Boris the cat has a special bond with his owner Alex

Boris, from London, is the Purina Better Together winner - celebrating the special bond between owners and their cats, which has transformed both their lives.

Boris recovered from terrible injuries to be a loyal companion to 80-year-old Alex Tullis.

Alex suffered a major stroke in 2015, but was determined to overcome the challenges to return home to Boris. And when Boris was later hit by a car, Alex was just as determined to make sure he got all the help he needed to recover.

Alex's daughter Caroline Epps said: "Boris is a wonderful cat and is a shining example of what an incredible support cats can be for older people.

"Dad has never felt lonely when he has Boris by his side, and it's a great comfort to me to know he has a faithful friend. You only have to spend a few minutes with them to see the massive impact he has had on my dad's health and wellbeing."

The National Cat Awards is all about celebrating everything we love about cats, from their fun-loving antics to the comfort and companionship they bring to so many people. Kate Bunting , Cats Protection's award organiser

Kate Bunting, Cats Protection's award organiser, said: "Over the past 18 months, many of us have appreciated the presence of a pet cat in the home, so this year's National Cat Awards is particularly special.

"Our final four cats have all made a huge impact on their owners' lives and we know our judges are going to have a tricky job to select the overall winner."

The winning cat will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges including The Chase's Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan, BBC weather presenters Owain Wyn Evans and Elizabeth Rizzini, journalist Camilla Tominey, singer/songwriter Laura White, and regular National Cat Awards judges, David and Frankie Seaman.